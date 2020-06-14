DoH reports 539 new Covid cases

THE Department of Health (DoH) on Sunday reported 539 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, raising the number to 25,930.

Of this number, 366 were “fresh” and 173 were “late,” which means that the test results came out four days ago but were validated only recently.

Of the 366 fresh cases, 153 came from the National Capital Region, 110 from Central Visayas, considered to be a new Covid-19 hotspot, while 103 cases came form different regions.

There were 248 new recoveries for a total of 5,954. The death toll rose to 1,088 after 14 deaths were reported.