DOH reports upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Caraga; total now at 56

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Caraga region has surged with 25 new infections recorded by the Department of Health (DOH).

The regional tally is now 56 cases as of Friday, up 120 percent from the previous total of 21.

Of the 25 new cases, four are returning overseas workers, 14 returned home after being stranded in various parts of the country, one health worker, five locals either with no known exposure to the virus or recent travel, and a transient from Zamboanga del Sur province, DOH said. Also, 16 of the 25 new patients are from Butuan City.

According to Dr. Jose R. Llacuna Jr., DOH Caraga regional director, only one patient showed mild symptoms of the disease while the rest are asymptomatic.

Llacuna also confirmed that at least five of the cases recorded in the region are caused by local transmission of the virus.

He disclosed that three patients in Butuan have no history of travel to areas with known community-wide transmission of the virus while the possible source of exposure for two patients in the region is their recent travel to Butuan.

Given the circumstances, Llacuna said the DOH “now declare that the city has local transmission.”

Also on Friday, 10 patients have tested positive from repeat tests which means they have not yet recovered from the infection and would require additional quarantine until subsequent tests would return negative results.

“With our current situation, we have to implement more stringent isolation and quarantine measures. All positive confirmed cases must stay in the quarantine facilities or admitted at the hospitals if they have signs and symptoms. All close contacts will also be quarantined at home for 14 days and closely monitored,” Llacuna said.

Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Butuan, the local government has administered rapid diagnostic tests to 5,885 individuals, including returnees, front-liners, and contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Those who were reactive were subjected to confirmatory polymerase chain reaction tests.

