DOH reveals flight details of country’s first nCoV case

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) revealed on Friday more information about the flights boarded by the country’s first confirmed case of novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV ARD—a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province.

“’Yung sa pasyente natin (Our patient) who came in from Hong Kong to Cebu, on January 21 came in via Cebu Pacific, and then from Cebu to Dumaguete on the 22nd, CebGo ‘yung flight niya (her flight was with CebGo) and then ‘yung flight niya (her flight) from Dumaguete to Manila was through Philippine Airlines,” Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said in a press briefing.

Domingo said the Chinese woman was with her partner while she was in Cebu province and Dumaguete City before flying to Manila.

The woman has been recovering but her partner has also been considered a patient under investigation (PUI) on suspicion that he also contracted the virus. They are both admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

There are 31 PUIs in the country for suspected nCoV as of Friday. Of this number, 25 are still admitted in hospitals while five have been discharged but are still being monitored.

This number also includes the Chinese woman positive for the virus infection and a 29-year-old Chinese man from Yunnan who died at the same hospital due to pneumonia.

The latest figure brings the number of PUIs per region to the following: 19 in Metro Manila, four in Central Visayas, four in Western Visayas, and one each in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region.

