DOH says PH now has 54 accredited COVID-19 test laboratories

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 54 laboratories that can facilitate the COVID-19 test nationwide, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.
“We currently have 54 licensed labs,” DOH spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a text message to INQUIRER.net.
Of the 54 laboratories, 41 are RT-PCR laboratories while 13 are GeneXpert laboratories.
Meanwhile, 58 laboratories are on stages 3 and 4 of the five-stage accreditation process set by DOH.
FEATURED STORIES
“[We] have 58 labs on stage 3 and stage 4 of licensing process which we hope to license by the second week of July,” the DOH spokesperson added.
As of Saturday, the Philippines has 21,340 COVID-19 cases, of which 4,441 have recovered while 994 have died.
KGA
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.