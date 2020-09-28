DOH sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has noted a downward trend in the weekly average number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the country.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, on Monday said the average number of new cases has gone down to 1,000 to 1,200 compared to the previous average of 3,000 per week.
“Pag tiningnan natin yung number of cases and we look at the trend nung ating average per week, nakikita natin na bumababa,” she said in an online media forum.
(If we look at the number of cases and we look at the trend of the average per week, we can see that it is decreasing.)
Vergeire, however, said the public should not be complacent as there are select areas that still experience spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“We cannot be complacent at this point. Kailangan nandiyan pa rin ‘yung ginagawa natin na minimum health standards, kailangan lahat tayo vigilant pa rin,” Vergeire said.
(We should still follow the minimum health standards. We should remain vigilant.)
The DOH has attributed the downward trend in cases to the government’s “recalibrated strategies” against the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.
This includes the “One Hospital Command” which, Vergeire said, has given a “breather” to the country’s healthcare system and the efforts of local government units such as active surveillance and house-to-house visits.
“All of these things taken together, sa tingin namin ay nagkakaroon naman ng epekto na maganda dito sa ating response,” she said.
(We think these measures boosted our response.)
As of September 27, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 304,226 with 252,510 recoveries and 5,344 deaths.
