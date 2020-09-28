DOH sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases

(If we look at the number of cases and we look at the trend of the average per week, we can see that it is decreasing.)

Vergeire, however, said the public should not be complacent as there are select areas that still experience spikes in COVID-19 cases.

“We cannot be complacent at this point. Kailangan nandiyan pa rin ‘yung ginagawa natin na minimum health standards, kailangan lahat tayo vigilant pa rin,” Vergeire said.

(We should still follow the minimum health standards. We should remain vigilant.)

The DOH has attributed the downward trend in cases to the government’s “recalibrated strategies” against the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

This includes the “One Hospital Command” which, Vergeire said, has given a “breather” to the country’s healthcare system and the efforts of local government units such as active surveillance and house-to-house visits.