DOH sets contact tracing after 2 foreign tourists found positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) will start tracking down individuals who came in contact with the Australian and Taiwanese nationals who reportedly traveled from the Philippines before they tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an interview on dzMM, DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are gathering more details on the travel history of the two foreign nationals.

“Gagawin po natin yan (contact tracing), yan po ay importante kung sakaling…sinasabi nga po na sila ay nagpunta dito sa ating bansa,” Vergeire said.

(We will do that. That is important because they reportedly traveled to the Philippines).

On Thursday, the New South Wales (NSW) government said that the 60-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus “arrived back in Australia on March 3 (and) believed to have returned from the Philippines.”

Taiwan’s health department also confirmed that a 30-year-old Taiwanese male who flew from the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19.

In the case of the Taiwanese patient, Vergeire said the DOH has yet to get his complete itinerary during his reported stay in the Philippines.

The DOH official did note, however, that the Taiwanese had visited Manila.

“Ang nakukuha pa lang po natin ay yung date kung kailan siya pumunta ng Pilipinas, yung sintomas na naramdaman po niya nung bumalik po siya sa Taiwan,” she said.

(What we have so far is the date when he arrived in the Philippines and the symptoms he experienced when he returned to Taiwan).

“Yung kanya pong naging itinerary dito ay medyo kulang pa ho ang datos pero natatala po dito ay siya po ay nagkaroon ng visit dito po sa City of Manila,” she added.

(His itinerary, it’s still a bit incomplete but what we know is that he visited Manila).

Vergeire, meanwhile, said that they are still gathering complete details about the 60-year-old woman who reportedly flew from the Philippines before arriving in Australia where she tested positive for the virus.

“Hanggang ngayon ay kinukuha pa rin namin ang complete details about this Australian national, apparently 60-year-old female na dumating daw po dito sa atin sa Pilipinas at apparently pagdating doon (sa Australia), nagpositibo po siya,” she said.

(Until now, we are still gathering the complete details about this Australian national, apparently 60-year-old female that reportedly visited the Philippines and apparently when she returned to Australia, she tested positive).

“Sa lahat po nitong mga foreign nationals na nagpopositibo po sa ibang bansa na nai-report, kinukuha po natin lahat ng detalye, mga travel history po nila,” she added.

(For all the foreign nationals that tested positive in other countries, we are gathering details of their travel history).

The Philippine government had confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in the country, all involving Chinese citizens from China’s Wuhan City, the epicenter of the virus.

