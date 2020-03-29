DOH slams violent attacks on health care workers fighting the COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday condemned reports of discrimination and violent attacks on health care workers who are at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

In a press briefing, DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire particularly noted the report on a Sultan Kudarat medical frontliner who was attacked with bleach while on his way home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mariin pong kinokondena ang karahasan at reports ng diskriminasyon sa ating mga health care workers (We vehemently the violence and reports of discrimination experienced by health care workers),” Vergeire said.

Vergeire added that the health worker in Sultan Kudarat could have permanent eye damage because of the attack.

FEATURED STORIES

“Atin pong bigyan ng tamang pagpapahalaga at respeto ang ating health care workers, na taos-pusong nagli-lingkod at nagsasakripisyo para proteksyunan ang buhay ng mamamayang Pilipino,” Vergeire further urged.

(We should give credit and respect to our health care workers, who sacrificed and worked tirelessly to protect the lives of Filipinos.)

“Nanawagan po kami: Itigil ang karahasan, itigil po natin ang diskriminasyon laban sa ating mga health care workers (We urge everyone: Stop the violence, stop the discrimination against our health care workers),” she added.

As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,418, with 71 deaths and 42 recoveries.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ