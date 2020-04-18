DoH thanks celebrities for TV infomercials on Covid-19

THE Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday thanked celebrities who helped in the government’s information campaign on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire lauded Jodi Sta. Maria, Dingdong Dantes, Bela Padilla, JC Santos, Melai Hontiveros, and Bianca Gonzales who appeared in the DoH’s three TV infomercials on basic education on Covid-19.

Vergeire also extended her gratitude to director Pepe Diokno and producers Alu Dorotan-Tiuseco and Ida Tiongson for their help in launching the infomercials.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat sa pagtulong nyo sa amin sa pagkakalat ng tamang impormasyon (We are very thankful to all of you for your help in spreading to viewers the right information),” Vergeire said in a televised briefing.

The TV infomercials tackled proper hygiene, getting reliable information, physical distancing, and staying home to be with their families.

“Kayo po ang nagpapatunay na nag bawat isa ay may maiaambag sa laban na ito gamit ang ating unique and individual talents (Your are proof that everyone can help in this Covid-19 fight through your unique and individual talents),” Vergeire said.