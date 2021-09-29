DoH to Comelec: Enforce health protocols on CoC filing

Applicants for voters registration line up to a government registration area at the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila, on 29 September 2022, as the Commission on Election has reportedly extended voters registration from October 9 to 31. Voters registration for the coming 2022 national and local elections were supposedly to end by September 30. Photo by: Mike Alquinto

THE Department of Health (DoH) has urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to follow health protocols once the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoCs) for the 2022 national elections starts on October 1.

The CoC filing has always been a mass gathering event, with hundreds or thousands of supporters of candidates flocking to the Comelec headquarters, but with the ongoing Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, such gatherings could become super-spreader events.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, they had been coordinating with the Comelec to provide inputs on how health and safety protocols should be practiced during the CoC filing.

“Our recommendations is that to align with the current Covid-19 protocols, kung yung event will produce crowding or gathering ng mga people, or mga high-risk scenarios, we will emphasize the safety ng mga taong pupunta at magtratrabaho (If the event will produce crowding or high-risk scenarios, we will emphasize first the safety of those who will go there and will also work),” Vergeire said during her media forum on Wednesday.

Among the protocols that the Comelec should institute, according to Vergeire, are mandatory temperature and symptom screening, proper ventilation, enforcement of the Apat Dapat measures such as mask wearing, physical distancing, and shortened time of contact.

She also urged the Comelec to conduct a simulation activity on how it will enforce these measures during the filing period.



“Bago po sana tayo magumpisa ay maipakita at magkaroon ng paguusap based on the simulation on the measures on how we will improve para masiguro natin ang safety ng mga tao sa darating na event na iyan (We hope to have talks and discuss measures on improvements based on the simulation before the event starts so we can assure the safety of people during the event),” Vergeire said.