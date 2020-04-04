DoH to issue ‘comprehensive’ guidelines on mass testing

THE Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday will issue “comprehensive” guidelines on mass testing of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in the country.

“Sa guidelines pong ito, ating mas tatalakayin kung sino sino ang dapat na masailalim sa test na ito, anong kits ang gagamitin, paano at sino ang magi-interpret ng result nito at iba pang alituntunin kaakibat ng kasalukuyang ginagawa natin sa testing (Under these guidelines, it will state who needs to be tested, what test kits will be used, how and who will interpret the results, and other guidelines on implementation),” Health Undersecretary Maira Rosario Vergeire said.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Task Force on Covid-19, said that the government planned to start massive testing for the Covid-19 by April 14.

However, Vergeire clarified that mass testing wss not testing of all people but rather those persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) with symptoms and those part of the vulnerable sector.“[Ang mga] tinatawag na high risk individuals [ay] mga buntis, mga sakit na nakakapanghina ng resistensya katulad ng cancer, diabetes. Kabilang din po sa ating mga high risk individuals ay ang ating mga healthcare workers (High risk individuals are those who are pregnant, immunocompromised and our health workers),” she said.

Vergeire also said that the country could conduct an average of over 1,000 Covid-19 tests a day.

DoH also eyes to expand testing capacity from 8,000 to 10,000 by the end of the month.

There are currently eight laboratories in the country that can conduct tests to confirm if a patient has coronavirus disease.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa has an average processing time of 48 to 72 hours for samples. Other laboratories are San Lazaro Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health, Lung Center of the Philippines, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Western Visayas Medical Center, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center Cebu and Southern Philippines Medical Center. Meanwhile, Vergeire also said that a 12-person medical team from China is set to arrive on Sunday to “observe and recommend appropriare measures to improve our infection

prevention control, critical care and laboratories”.