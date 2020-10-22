DOH to ‘streamline, shorten’ daily COVID-19 case bulletin

MANILA, Philippines — Starting October 26, the Department of Health (DOH) will be releasing a more “streamlined” and “shortened” version of its COVID-19 case bulletin on the department’s Facebook page.

The revision of the case bulletin was announced by DOH spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Thursday.

“Simula po sa Lunes, Oct. 26, we will have a new format, a revised format of our case bulletin. Ilalabas na po namin sa Lunes ‘yan at gagamitin na natin,” Vergeire told reporters in an online press briefing.

(Starting Monday, Oct. 26, we will have a new format, a revised format of our case bulletin. We will release that on Monday and we will use that from now on.)

“Wag po kayo maga-alala kasi lahat ng impormasyon na importante ay nandun pa rin dun sa case bulletin. We just streamlined it, we shortened it,” she added.

(We should not worry because all of the information is still included in the case bulletin. We just streamlined it, we shortened it.)

Vergeire, however, did not expound on what information will be included in the new case bulletin.

Currently, the DOH’s current case bulletin on Facebook, normally release at 4PM daily, includes several infographics showing the status of the COVID-19 situation in the country, such as cumulative testing statistics and the occupancy rate of hospital beds and ventilators for coronavirus patients.

But with the change, Vergeire said that the updated case bulletin will feature all the necessary information in one page.

“We have revised it in such a way na iikli na lang siya ng todo (it will be shortened), magiging one page na lang siya,” she said. It’s going to be handy, even in your mobile phones.

“But nevertheless, as I’ve said, ‘yun pong impormasyon na hindi makikita doon (that we will not see there) , we would still find it in our other publications like our nCOV tracker, situational reports and other publications na meron po tayo (that we have now),” she added.

As of Oct. 21, the Philippines’ COVID-19 cases is now at 362,243, with 311,506 recoveries and 6,747 deaths.

