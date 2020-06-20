DoH to study correlation between Covid-19, blood types

THE Department of Health (DoH) will study the correlation between blood types and the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) following research that certain blood types have a higher risk of infection.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, concurrent spokesman, said that while the DoH was taking note of these researches, it had not made its own study.

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine said those with blood type A may possibly have a higher risk of acquiring Covid-19 as opposed to other blood types, which confirmed a similar study made in China.

“Atin po itong pinag-aaralang maigi pero hanggang wala pong sapat na ebidensya para magbigay ng indikasyon kung talagang ito ay magagamit para sa management ng Covid-19, hindi pa rin natin ito mai-consider. (We are currently studying this but until there is no evidence to indicate that this could be used for the management of Covid-19 patients, we would not consider this),” Vergeire said during the “Laging Handa” public briefing aired on PTV-4.

Vergeire added the DoH would wait for additional evidence, including a possible study in the Philippines, before coming up with any change in clinical strategy such as further expanding testing protocols.

Vergeire also said the DoH was now asking its primary investigator on the number of patients who were given hydroxychloroquine during a solidarity trial for a possible cure for the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had ordered the removal of hydroxychloroquine from the trial since it has not found any benefit for patients with Covid-19.

Vergeire said 288 patients were undergoing the solidarity trial in different hospitals across the country.

The trial, organized by the WHO, involved the use of antiviral drugs remdesivir, lopinavir with ritonavir, and lopinavir with ritonavir plus interferon beta 1a for possible treatment of the virus.