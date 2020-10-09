DOH tracker: 27 Metro Manila COVID-19 hospitals at ‘danger’ level as of Oct 6

MANILA, Philippines — Some 27 of the 126 Metro Manila hospitals catering to COVID-19 patients were categorized under the “danger” level as of October 6 due to shrinking bed capacity, the Department of Health (DOH) has shown.

This while total bed capacity for the whole of Metro Manila remains at the “warning” level with 52.6 percent or 3,369 of 6,408 COVID-19 beds currently occupied.

DOH explained that the “danger” level means beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals have more than 70 percent occupancy. These hospitals, it added, are vulnerable to reaching full capacity in case there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in their areas.

On the other hand, a “warning” level means that hospitals have a 30 percent to 70 percent utilization rate while hospitals tagged as “safe” are those that have less than 30 percent bed occupancies.

Of the 27 hospitals declared under the “danger” level, eight were recorded to have reached 100 percent bed occupancy. These were the Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela, Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc., National Center for Mental Health, Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital, SDS Medical Center, Taguig Pateros District Hospital, University of Santo Tomas Hospital, and Victoriano Luna Medical Center.

INQUIRER.net used DOH’s most available data, dated October 6, 2020, posted in its COVID-19 tracker as the basis for this analysis.

It should be noted that the latest data excludes information from 10 medical facilities namely, Alabang Medical Clinic Muntinlupa, Cabarles Maternity Medical and Children’s Clinic, Caloocan City North Medical Center, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo Hospital, Jesus Immaculate Concepcion Hospital, Taguig Doctors Hospital, University of the Philippines Health Service, Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, Vian Family Hospital II, and Villarosa Hospital, Inc.

It was unclear whether these hospitals were removed from DOH’s list of 136 COVID-19 hospitals in Metro Manila (as of September 30) or simply do not have any information available at this time. Nevertheless, INQUIRER.net has sought clarification regarding the matter from DOH, which has yet to respond as of this posting.

INQUIRER.net’s analysis tries to provide a picture of how prepared COVID-19 hospitals in Metro Manila would be in case of a sudden increase in new coronavirus cases. But only hospitals in Metro Manila that have available data on beds allocated for COVID-19 atients were included in this story.

Below is the breakdown of hospitals categorized as under “danger,” “warning,” and “safe” levels:

‘Danger’

Adventist Medical Center – 72.7 percent

Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela – 100 percent

Asian Hospital – 85.4 percent

East Avenue Medical Center – 76.3 percent

F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc. – 95.5 percent

Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – 87 percent

Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center – 92.9 percent

Lung Center of the Philippines – 72.1 percent

Makati Medical Center – 88.4 percent

Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc. – 100 percent

MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital – 87.5 percent

Medical Center Muntinlupa – 85.7 percent

Medical Center Taguig – 88.9 percent

National Center for Mental Health – 100 percent

National Kidney Transplant Institute – 92.8 percent

Ospital ng Muntinlupa – 88.2 percent

Pacific Global Medical Center – 75 percent

Philippine Children’s Medical Center – 93.3 percent

Providence Hospital – 81.3 percent

Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital – 100 percent

SDS Medical Center – 100 percent

St. Victoria Hospital – 71.4 percent

Taguig Pateros District Hospital – 100 percent

University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc. – 88.2 percent

University of Santo Tomas Hospital – 100 percent

Veterans Memorial Medical Center – 86.6 percent

Victoriano Luna Medical Center – 100 percent

‘Warning’

A Zarate Hospital – 50 percent

Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros – 37.5 percent

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center – 63.5 percent

Caloocan City Medical Center – 33.3 percent

Capitol Medical Center Inc. – 65.8 percent

Cardinal Santos Medical Center – 40.4 percent

Chinese General Hospital Medical Center – 37.2 percent

Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center – 43.7 percent

Diliman Doctors Hospital Inc. – 30.8 percent

Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital – 43.8 percent

Dr. Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center – 53.7 percent

E. Zarate Hospital – 33.3 percent

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 57.5 percent

Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center – 33.3 percent

Las Piñas City Medical Center – 57.7 percent

Las Piñas Doctors Hospital – 61.1 percent

Mandaluyong City Medical Center – 59.7 percent

Manila Doctors Hospital – 40 percent

Marikina Valley Medical Center – 52.5 percent

Mary Johnston Hospital Inc. – 34.5 percent

Metro North Medical Center and Hospital – 64 percent

Metropolitan Medical Center – 37.7 percent

Mission Hospital – 33.3 percent

National Children’s Hospital – 45.1 percent

Navotas City Hospital – 38.1 percent

Novaliches District Hospital – 56.3 percent

Ospital ng Makati – 60.7 percent

Ospital ng Sampaloc – 38.9 percent

Ospital ng Tondo – 46.2 percent

Pasay General Hospital – 34 percent

Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope – 59.3 percent

Pasig City General Hospital – 57.1 percent

Pasig Doctors Medical Center Inc. – 43.8 percent

Philippine Heart Center – 57.4 percent

Quezon City General Hospital – 58.4 percent

Quirino Memorial Medical Center – 47.6 percent

Rizal Medical Center – 57.3 percent

San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation – 60 percent

San Juan Medical Center – 30.2 percent

San Lazaro Hospital – 36.5 percent

Seamen’s Hospital – 42.9 percent

St. Camillus Medical Center – 46.2 percent

St. Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig – 48.5 percent

Sta. Ana Hospital – 45.6 percent

The Medical City – 48.6 percent

Tondo Medical Center – 41.4 percent

Tricity Medical Center, Inc. – 58.3 percent

U.E.R.M. Memorial Hospital – 47.2 percent

UHBI – Parañaque Doctors Hospital, Inc. – 50 percent

University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital – 52.8 percent

Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc. – 50 percent

Valenzuela Medical Center – 45.9 percent

World Citi Medical Center – 31.4 percent

‘Safe’

Air Force General Hospital – 16.5 percent

Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch – No occupied beds

Alfonso Specialist Hospital – No occupied beds

Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Quezon City – 5.6 percent

Beato Caulian Hospital – No occupied beds

Bermudez PolyClinic Hospital – No occupied beds

Bernardino General Hospital I – 25 percent

Bernardino General Hospital II – 28.6 percent

Christ The King Medical Center Unihealth Las Piñas Inc. – No occupied beds

D.T. Protacio Hospital – No occupied beds

De Los Santos Medical Center – 17.9 percent

De Ocampo Memorial Medical Center – No occupied beds

Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center – 22.2 percent

Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital – 12.8 percent

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – 23.2 percent

Dr. Montano G. Ramos General Hospital Corporation – No occupied beds

Fatima University Medical Center Corporation – 14.3 percent

FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc. – 27.8 percent

Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission Inc. Our Lady of Peace Hospital – 22.2 percent

Gen. Miguel Malvar Medical Research Foundation Inc. – No occupied beds

HolyLife Hospital – No occupied beds

Justice Jose Abad General Hospital – 6.3 percent

Manila Naval Hospital – No occupied beds

Marikina Doctors Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds

Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital Inc. – 20 percent

MCPC St. Therese of Lisieux Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds

Medical Center Manila – 25.5 percent

Medical Center Parañaque – No occupied beds

Novaliches General Hospital – 20 percent

Olivarez General Hospital – 20 percent

Ospital ng Malabon – 30 percent

Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center – 29.4 percent

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Inc. – 19.6 percent

Philippine Orthopedic Center – 9.1 percent

Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center – 30 percent

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine – 26.9 percent

Salve Regina General Hospital – No occupied beds

San Lorenzo Hospital Health Management – No occupied beds

San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital – 27.5 percent

St. Clare’s Medical Center – 28.6 percent

St. Jude General Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds

St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City – 25 percent

The Premier Medical Center – No occupied beds

Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. – 28.1 percent

United Doctors Medical Center – No occupied beds

VT Maternity Hospital – No occupied beds

KGA

