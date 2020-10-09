DOH tracker: 27 Metro Manila COVID-19 hospitals at ‘danger’ level as of Oct 6

MANILA, Philippines — Some 27 of the 126 Metro Manila hospitals catering to COVID-19 patients were categorized under the “danger” level as of October 6 due to shrinking bed capacity, the Department of Health (DOH) has shown.
This while total bed capacity for the whole of Metro Manila remains at the “warning” level with 52.6 percent or 3,369 of 6,408 COVID-19 beds currently occupied.
DOH explained that the “danger” level means beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals have more than 70 percent occupancy. These hospitals, it added, are vulnerable to reaching full capacity in case there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in their areas.
On the other hand, a “warning” level means that hospitals have a 30 percent to 70 percent utilization rate while hospitals tagged as “safe” are those that have less than 30 percent bed occupancies.
Of the 27 hospitals declared under the “danger” level, eight were recorded to have reached 100 percent bed occupancy. These were the Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela, Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc., National Center for Mental Health, Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital, SDS Medical Center, Taguig Pateros District Hospital, University of Santo Tomas Hospital, and Victoriano Luna Medical Center.
INQUIRER.net used DOH’s most available data, dated October 6, 2020, posted in its COVID-19 tracker as the basis for this analysis.
It should be noted that the latest data excludes information from 10 medical facilities namely, Alabang Medical Clinic Muntinlupa, Cabarles Maternity Medical and Children’s Clinic, Caloocan City North Medical Center, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo Hospital, Jesus Immaculate Concepcion Hospital, Taguig Doctors Hospital, University of the Philippines Health Service, Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, Vian Family Hospital II, and Villarosa Hospital, Inc.
It was unclear whether these hospitals were removed from DOH’s list of 136 COVID-19 hospitals in Metro Manila (as of September 30) or simply do not have any information available at this time. Nevertheless, INQUIRER.net has sought clarification regarding the matter from DOH, which has yet to respond as of this posting.
INQUIRER.net’s analysis tries to provide a picture of how prepared COVID-19 hospitals in Metro Manila would be in case of a sudden increase in new coronavirus cases. But only hospitals in Metro Manila that have available data on beds allocated for COVID-19 atients were included in this story.
Below is the breakdown of hospitals categorized as under “danger,” “warning,” and “safe” levels:
‘Danger’
- Adventist Medical Center – 72.7 percent
- Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela – 100 percent
- Asian Hospital – 85.4 percent
- East Avenue Medical Center – 76.3 percent
- F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc. – 95.5 percent
- Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – 87 percent
- Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center – 92.9 percent
- Lung Center of the Philippines – 72.1 percent
- Makati Medical Center – 88.4 percent
- Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc. – 100 percent
- MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital – 87.5 percent
- Medical Center Muntinlupa – 85.7 percent
- Medical Center Taguig – 88.9 percent
- National Center for Mental Health – 100 percent
- National Kidney Transplant Institute – 92.8 percent
- Ospital ng Muntinlupa – 88.2 percent
- Pacific Global Medical Center – 75 percent
- Philippine Children’s Medical Center – 93.3 percent
- Providence Hospital – 81.3 percent
- Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital – 100 percent
- SDS Medical Center – 100 percent
- St. Victoria Hospital – 71.4 percent
- Taguig Pateros District Hospital – 100 percent
- University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc. – 88.2 percent
- University of Santo Tomas Hospital – 100 percent
- Veterans Memorial Medical Center – 86.6 percent
- Victoriano Luna Medical Center – 100 percent
‘Warning’
- A Zarate Hospital – 50 percent
- Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros – 37.5 percent
- Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center – 63.5 percent
- Caloocan City Medical Center – 33.3 percent
- Capitol Medical Center Inc. – 65.8 percent
- Cardinal Santos Medical Center – 40.4 percent
- Chinese General Hospital Medical Center – 37.2 percent
- Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center – 43.7 percent
- Diliman Doctors Hospital Inc. – 30.8 percent
- Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital – 43.8 percent
- Dr. Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center – 53.7 percent
- E. Zarate Hospital – 33.3 percent
- Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 57.5 percent
- Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center – 33.3 percent
- Las Piñas City Medical Center – 57.7 percent
- Las Piñas Doctors Hospital – 61.1 percent
- Mandaluyong City Medical Center – 59.7 percent
- Manila Doctors Hospital – 40 percent
- Marikina Valley Medical Center – 52.5 percent
- Mary Johnston Hospital Inc. – 34.5 percent
- Metro North Medical Center and Hospital – 64 percent
- Metropolitan Medical Center – 37.7 percent
- Mission Hospital – 33.3 percent
- National Children’s Hospital – 45.1 percent
- Navotas City Hospital – 38.1 percent
- Novaliches District Hospital – 56.3 percent
- Ospital ng Makati – 60.7 percent
- Ospital ng Sampaloc – 38.9 percent
- Ospital ng Tondo – 46.2 percent
- Pasay General Hospital – 34 percent
- Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope – 59.3 percent
- Pasig City General Hospital – 57.1 percent
- Pasig Doctors Medical Center Inc. – 43.8 percent
- Philippine Heart Center – 57.4 percent
- Quezon City General Hospital – 58.4 percent
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center – 47.6 percent
- Rizal Medical Center – 57.3 percent
- San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation – 60 percent
- San Juan Medical Center – 30.2 percent
- San Lazaro Hospital – 36.5 percent
- Seamen’s Hospital – 42.9 percent
- St. Camillus Medical Center – 46.2 percent
- St. Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig – 48.5 percent
- Sta. Ana Hospital – 45.6 percent
- The Medical City – 48.6 percent
- Tondo Medical Center – 41.4 percent
- Tricity Medical Center, Inc. – 58.3 percent
- U.E.R.M. Memorial Hospital – 47.2 percent
- UHBI – Parañaque Doctors Hospital, Inc. – 50 percent
- University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital – 52.8 percent
- Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc. – 50 percent
- Valenzuela Medical Center – 45.9 percent
- World Citi Medical Center – 31.4 percent
‘Safe’
- Air Force General Hospital – 16.5 percent
- Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch – No occupied beds
- Alfonso Specialist Hospital – No occupied beds
- Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Quezon City – 5.6 percent
- Beato Caulian Hospital – No occupied beds
- Bermudez PolyClinic Hospital – No occupied beds
- Bernardino General Hospital I – 25 percent
- Bernardino General Hospital II – 28.6 percent
- Christ The King Medical Center Unihealth Las Piñas Inc. – No occupied beds
- D.T. Protacio Hospital – No occupied beds
- De Los Santos Medical Center – 17.9 percent
- De Ocampo Memorial Medical Center – No occupied beds
- Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center – 22.2 percent
- Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital – 12.8 percent
- Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – 23.2 percent
- Dr. Montano G. Ramos General Hospital Corporation – No occupied beds
- Fatima University Medical Center Corporation – 14.3 percent
- FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc. – 27.8 percent
- Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission Inc. Our Lady of Peace Hospital – 22.2 percent
- Gen. Miguel Malvar Medical Research Foundation Inc. – No occupied beds
- HolyLife Hospital – No occupied beds
- Justice Jose Abad General Hospital – 6.3 percent
- Manila Naval Hospital – No occupied beds
- Marikina Doctors Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds
- Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital Inc. – 20 percent
- MCPC St. Therese of Lisieux Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
- Medical Center Manila – 25.5 percent
- Medical Center Parañaque – No occupied beds
- Novaliches General Hospital – 20 percent
- Olivarez General Hospital – 20 percent
- Ospital ng Malabon – 30 percent
- Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center – 29.4 percent
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Inc. – 19.6 percent
- Philippine Orthopedic Center – 9.1 percent
- Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center – 30 percent
- Research Institute for Tropical Medicine – 26.9 percent
- Salve Regina General Hospital – No occupied beds
- San Lorenzo Hospital Health Management – No occupied beds
- San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital – 27.5 percent
- St. Clare’s Medical Center – 28.6 percent
- St. Jude General Hospital and Medical Center – No occupied beds
- St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City – 25 percent
- The Premier Medical Center – No occupied beds
- Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. – 28.1 percent
- United Doctors Medical Center – No occupied beds
- VT Maternity Hospital – No occupied beds
