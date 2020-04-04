DOH urges other LGUs to adopt Manila’s Anti-Discrimination ordinance

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday urged other local government units to emulate Manila government’s ordinance that penalizes persons found discriminating health workers and COVID-19 patients.

“Isang magandang hakbang ito upang maiwasan natin ang hindi magandang pagtrato at paggawa ng krimen laban sa mga kababayan na nabibiktima ng sakit na ito at mga frontliners na lumalaban sa COVID-19,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this in a virtual presser after citing the Manila ordinance.

(This is a great step to avoid harassment and crime against frontliners and patients who contracted this disease.)

“Hinihikayat ng ating kagawaran ang ibang local governments na magpatupad ng kagaya nitong ordinansa na’way bigyan ng angkop na pagpapahalaga at proteksiyon ang ating mga healthcare workers,” she added.

(The DOH is urging all local governments to pass an ordinance similar to this to give adequate protection and importance to our health care workers.)

The statement came after a recent harassment against a COVID-19 frontliner, Sofronio Ramilo, ambulance driver of the Peter Paul Medical Center of Candelaria Inc., who was injured after he was shot in Candelaria, Quezon province by suspect Ramil Alcantara.

Vergeire said the DOH condemned the attack, saying that health workers must be acknowledged for their hard work in curbing the coronavirus crisis.

“Imbis na atin silang itaboy at saktan, sila ay dapat nating pasalamatan. Ang kanilang dedikasyon sa ating bayan ay walang katumbas,” she said.

(Instead of discriminating them and hurting them, they should be given thanks. Their dedication to our country is beyond comparison.)

To recall, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno approved Ordinance No. 8624, or the “Anti COVID-19 Discrimination Ordinance of 2020,” which prohibits act of stigma, disgrace, shame, humiliation to health workers, frontliners, persons under investigation and persons under monitoring.