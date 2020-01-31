DOH urges people with flu-like symptoms to avoid crowded places

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday advised those with flu-like symptoms to avoid crowded places, a day after it confirmed the country’s first case of the novel coronavirus.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said this protective measure is not only meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but also of other diseases that can spread through airborne droplets of bodily fluids.

“Kung may mga ubo’t sipon sila, huwag na muna silang pumunta sa mga matataong lugar katulad ng mga jeep. Manatili muna sa tahanan nila, magpahinga, lalo na kung sila ay may ubo, sila ay may lagnat, huwag pipilitin [lumabas] dahil makakahawa sila,” he said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer.

(If they have cough and colds, they should not go to crowded places like jeepneys. They should stay in their houses and rest, especially if they have a cough and fever, they should not force themselves to go out because they can infect other people.)

Duque also reiterated that one of the keys to avoiding infection of the virus is through personal hygiene.

“Paghugas ng kamay, paggamit ng alcohol. Dalasan ang paghugas ng kamay, at least 8 to 10 times a day at maging ‘yung hygiene at yung proper diet nutrition, lahat pampalakas ng resistensya,” he added.

(Frequent washing of hands and use of alcohol is advised. They should wash their hands more frequently, at least 8 to 10 times a day, and also observe hygiene and proper diet nutrition which will boost immunity.)

There have been cases of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus in China and some countries where the virus had been reported.

China’s health commission announced early Friday that the virus has so far killed 213 people, while those with confirmed cases of infection now at 9,692.

In the Philippines, 29 patients are under investigation for suspected novel coronavirus infection. Of this number, 18 are in Metro Manila, four are in Central Visayas, three are in Western Visayas, and one each in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao.

