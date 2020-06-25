DoH warns against steam inhalation as Covid cases reach 33K

STEAM therapy or “tu-ob” as a possible cure for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has “no scientific basis” and may even lead to accidents and spread of the virus, an official of the Department of Health (DoH) warned on Thursday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire issued the statement as 415 more fresh virus cases were recorded, 250 of which came from the National Capital Region, 72 from Region 7 and 93 from other regions.

Late cases totaled 363, of which 202 came from NCR, 34 from Region 7 and 127 from other regions.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country is now at 33,069, with 255 new recoveries, for a total of 8,910, while eight more people have died, raising the toll to 1,212.

Vergeire, concurrent spokesman, cited studies from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization that dismiss steam therapy as a cure for the SARS-CoV2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

“Tu-ob” or steam inhalation is suppose to provide relief for people with colds and fever.

But Vergeire said this could worsen a person’s condition or could even cause burns.

The warning came after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia enjoined her employees to try “tu-ob” as a “possible cure” for Covid-19.