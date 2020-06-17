DoH warns against use of UK-based drug as cure for Covid

THE Department of Health (DoH) cautioned people against the use of anti-inflammatory drug Dexamethasone as a possible cure for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, concurrent spokesman, issued the warning amid a reported “breakthrough in science” in the United Kingdom in which the use of dexamethasone reduced deaths in one-third of intubated severely-ill and critical patients.

Vergeire said that the release of the findings could be “scary” as people might think it would be the cure for the virus.

“People might think this could be the magic pill para sa (for) Covid, it is not,” Vergeire told reporters in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

Vergeire emphasized that according to the research, the drug was only used on severely-ill and critical patients, and only as support medicine for patients.

“Ito ay makakatulong sa pagsuporta sa mga tao na may (The drug would help in the support for those with) severe and critical [infection].” Vergeire added.

She also said that the DoH would wait for the peer review of the study before making any recommendations.