DOH warns public of effects of Mayon Volcano SO2 emissions, ashfall

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday warned the public residing near Mayon Volcano about the effects of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions and ashfall.

To recall, Mayon Volcano was placed on Alert Level 3 by state volcanologists due to an increase in rockfall events, indicating a “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”

“The Department of Health advises the public residing at or near its shores and other high-risk areas to be vigilant,” said DOH in a statement.

“Be aware of advisories from Phivolcs [Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology] and your LGU [local government unit],” it reminded.

According to DOH, SO2 is a colorless toxic gas that can affect both human and animal health and plant life. Exposure may be brought by breathing air containing SO2 or through skin contact.

Short-term exposure to sulfur dioxide may harm the respiratory system and make breathing difficult; those with asthma, particularly children, are sensitive to these effects.

Other symptoms caused by exposure to SO2 may also include:

Skin irritation

Eye irritation

Mucus secretion

Aggravates bronchitis

Meanwhile, prolonged exposure or high concentrations of this gas can cause inflammation and irritation of the respiratory system.

To avoid it, the public may equip themselves with the following measures to avoid exposure:

Avoid unnecessary going out of home;

Close the doors and windows especially if you are living near the caldera of Taal Volcano; and

Always wear a face mask, protective gear for your eyes, and coverings for your skin.

Individuals who believe they have been exposed to SO2 were then urged to contact poison control centers – East Avenue Medical Center Toxicology Referral and Training Center, Contact No. (02) 89211212, (02) 8928-0611 loc 707, 09232711183 or UP National Poison Management and Control Center, Contact: (02) 8-524-1078 (Hotline) 0966-718-9904 (Globe) 0922-896-1541 (Sun)

Affected individuals are also urged to contact their nearest hospital for initial assessment and management.

On the other hand, volcanic ash – which consists of powder-sized sand size particles that have been blown into the air by an erupting volcano — may also cause certain health problems to any individuals upon exposure.

DOH reminded that anyone who already suffers from problems such as bronchitis, emphysema, or asthma, should avoid exposure to volcanic ash.

Possible health effects include:

Nose and throat irritation

Coughing

Bronchitis-like illness

Discomfort while breathing

Eye irritation

Minor skin problems

Injuries/death due to roof collapse or vehicular accident resulting from slippery roads and poor visibility

The following directions were listed as ways to cope with ashfall if their area is affected:

Minimize exposure to ash.

Stay indoors as much as possible.

Keep doors and windows closed.

Keep your home from infiltration by using damp curtains, blankets, or clothing.

Use dust or N95 masks.

Wear goggles or eyeglasses to protect your eyes from irritation.

Keep pets in closed shelters.

Dampen ash in your yard to prevent it from billowing up into the air.

Clear your roof of ash.

Observe traffic notifications and road safety measures.

Meanwhile, upon evacuation, the DOH advised the public to prepare emergency kits ahead of time containing clothes and hygiene kits, drinking water, water purification tablets, canned goods or biscuits, medicines, a first aid kit, a flashlight (along with emergency batteries and power banks), face masks, insect repellent, and mosquito nets.

Once in their respective evacuation centers, individuals are also urged to stay inside, follow minimum public health protocols, ensure that the drinking water is safe (if not, boil it), avoid leftover foods, and keep surroundings clean.

The DOH also suggested mothers who are also nursing infants or young children to breastfeed.

The public may call DOH Health Emergency Management Bureau Operations Center at 8711-1001 or 8711-1002 in times of emergencies.

