DOJ offices in Padre Faura on 10-day lockdown as 5 staff infected with virus

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has placed the Department of Justice (DOJ) offices in Padre Faura, Manila City, on lockdown for 10 days from Thursday, June 18, up to June 28 after five of its personnel tested positive for the virus.

“I have ordered a lockdown on the DOJ main building, the new NPS building, and the annex building near the Court of Appeals due to possible exposure to COVID-positive employees reporting therein,” Guevarra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the buildings will be disinfected and contact tracing will be conducted.

Meanwhile, on-site work will resume on June 29, according to Guevarra.

FEATURED STORIES

For now, Guevarra said work will continue to be conducted from home.

“Affidavits, motions, and other papers in connection with scheduled preliminary investigations (PI) conducted by state prosecutors will continue to be received at the frontline; otherwise, the PI may just have to be reset,” Guevarra said.

In the series of rapid tests conducted at DOJ last week, 72 personnel have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The 72 personnel then underwent confirmatory tests at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and the Chinese General Hospital. From their confirmatory test, five turned out positive. Three of the five staff are assigned at the DOJ main office in Padre Faura, one is in the field office while the other is an outsourced security guard.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ