DoJ on lockdown as 5 more staff test positive for Covid-19

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) will be placed on lockdown starting on Thursday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the area.

In a statement, Justice Undersecretary Mark Perete said that Secretary Menardo Guevarra issued the order effective from June 18 to June 28 after five DoJ personnel tested positive for Covid-19, raising the number of Covid-infected individuals to 73 from the 68 recorded last Tuesday following rapid tests.

“Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra has placed the Department of Justice – Padre Faura Complex on lockdown starting tomorrow (June 18) until June 28 after five of its personnel tested positive for Covid-19,” Perete said.

He said the five Covid-positive personnel included one assigned to a field office and from outsourced services.

Guevarra said that these workers would stop reporting for work and shall be obliged to undergo swab tests.

They shall also be asked to put themselves under quarantine for their protection and that of other workers.

The DoJ announced that work would continue from the homes of the prosecutors and lawyers.

“Affidavits, motions, and other papers in connection with scheduled preliminary investigations (PI) conducted by state prosecutors will continue to be received at the frontline; otherwise, the PI may just have to be reset,” the DoJ said.