DOJ releases IRR of anti-terror law

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, almost three months after the controversial law took effect.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill into law on July 3, 2020 and took effect on July 18.
But the anti-terror law currently faces 37 petitions filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the law’s constitutionality. This makes the law the most contested since the Cybercrime Prevention Act.
