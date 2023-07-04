DOJ says NBI sent more evidence against tagged as gunmen in Degamo slay

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) already submitted additional evidence to prove the identities of the gunmen involved in the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

According to Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano, the NBI submitted the evidence — containing pictures and video — during a preliminary hearing on Monday, even after the recantation of the 10 accused gunmen in what was tagged as the Pamplona massacre.”

“This will automatically support ‘yung original statement nila na sila ‘yung andoon mismo sa scene of the crime (that they were there at the scene of the crime) … and these recantations are just statements being taken back, but to put them up against actual object evidence such as pictures or videos would be hard for them to defend,” said Clavano in a press briefing.

Clavano said the NBI also submitted clear copies of evidence already submitted before.

The most recent gunmen who have affirmed the recantation of their statements naming suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the mastermind of the in Degamo’s assassination, were former soldiers Winrich Isturis, Joric Labrador, Benjie Rodriguez, Eulogio and John Louie Gonyong affirmed their recantations during a DOJ preliminary investigation on Monday.

However, Clavano in the same press briefing accused the suspects’ camp of using “dilatory tactics” after only Isturis and Labrador submitted their affidavits in its original copy, while the rest submitted photocopies.

“The lawyers for the complainant witnesses do not seem to take the case seriously as they have submitted mere photocopies of their affidavits of recantation and failed to attach copies of the affidavits they wish to recant,” said Clavano in a press conference on Tuesday.

Clavano then expressed hope that the parties in the case will file the proper affidavits in the next hearings.

“Ang gusto lang naman ng departmento ay ma-file na ito sa korte para umusad na itong kasong ito, but it seems there are tactics being employed by lawyers on the other camp to delay the proceedings, and we have no choice but to respect the due process the rights of the accused and so we required them to submit the necessary documentation in the proper form,” said Clavano.

(The only thing the department wants is to file it in court so that this case can move forward, but it seems there are tactics being employed by lawyers on the other camp to delay the proceedings, and we have no choice but to respect the due process, the rights of the accused and so we required them to submit the necessary documentation in the proper form.)

