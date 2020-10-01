DOJ spokesman Perete resigns, cites ‘serious reasons’

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Undersecretary and spokesperson Markk Perete has announced his resignation early Thursday morning.
“After much thought, I have decided to submit my resignation from the DOJ effective today due to serious reasons,” Perete told reporters in a viber message posted at 5:40 a.m.
Perete said he has yet to talk to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
Prior to the announcement, there was no indication or signs that he is considering quitting his post.
FEATURED STORIES
Perete has been with the DOJ since 2018.
Before joining the DOJ, he worked as technical assistant with the rank of Assistant Secretary for Legal at the Office of the President.
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.