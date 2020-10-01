DOJ spokesman Perete resigns, cites ‘serious reasons’

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Undersecretary and spokesperson Markk Perete has announced his resignation early Thursday morning.

“After much thought, I have decided to submit my resignation from the DOJ effective today due to serious reasons,” Perete told reporters in a viber message posted at 5:40 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

Perete said he has yet to talk to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Prior to the announcement, there was no indication or signs that he is considering quitting his post. FEATURED STORIES

Perete has been with the DOJ since 2018.

Before joining the DOJ, he worked as technical assistant with the rank of Assistant Secretary for Legal at the Office of the President.

