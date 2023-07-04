DOJ to form task force against agri smuggling

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday said it will create a task force to go after smuggling networks not only in the onion industry but in the agricultural sector in general.

This developed after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier directed the DOJ and the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the smuggling of onion and other agricultural products.

According to the DOJ in a statement, the “Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Task Force” will be partnered with a Special Team of Prosecutors which will focus on protecting the entire agricultural sector.

The said task force will consist of the Office of the Prosecutor General, headed by Chief State Prosecutor Richard Fadullon, and the National Bureau of Investigation, headed by Director Medardo de Lemos.

“Our team of investigators will be working to collect evidence, conduct interviews, and analyze data to uncover the intricate web of onion smuggling networks,” said the DOJ.

“The shared objective is clear: to dismantle these smuggling networks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” it added.

The DOJ said it is already diligently conducting its case build up against individuals and organizations involved in smuggling of onions, and will file charges as soon as the cases are ready.

“The DOJ is one with the President in its commitment to eradicate onion smuggling in the Philippines. The Department is not only focused on investigation and prosecution but also on enhancing the regulatory framework and strengthening border controls to prevent future incidents,” the department said.

