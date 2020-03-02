DOJ to investigate Iwahig shooting incident

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered an investigation on the shooting incident involving a Bureau of Jail Management personnel and Penology and an Iwahig prison guard.
“I have directed Usec. [Deo] Marco, who supervises correctional, to immediately conduct an internal investigation and to report to me asap,” Guevarra said Monday.
Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan is one of the seven penal institutions operated by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).
The incident happened Sunday morning involving a correction officer of BuCor and a jail officer from BJMP.
FEATURED STORIES
BuCor chief Gerald Bantag, when he assumed his post, has brought with him his trusted personnel from BJMP.
BuCor officers and employees complained of discrimination and sent an anonymous letter to President Rodrigo Duterte to air their gripes.
READ: BuCor workers ask Duterte to fire chief for corruption
Guevarra earlier said the Department of Justice (DOJ) is closely monitoring the situation at BuCor.
The DOJ has administrative supervision over BuCor.
RELATED STORY:
DOJ looking at BuCor for corruption, abuse of authority
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.