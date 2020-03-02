DOJ to investigate Iwahig shooting incident

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered an investigation on the shooting incident involving a Bureau of Jail Management personnel and Penology and an Iwahig prison guard.

“I have directed Usec. [Deo] Marco, who supervises correctional, to immediately conduct an internal investigation and to report to me asap,” Guevarra said Monday.

Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan is one of the seven penal institutions operated by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

The incident happened Sunday morning involving a correction officer of BuCor and a jail officer from BJMP.

BuCor chief Gerald Bantag, when he assumed his post, has brought with him his trusted personnel from BJMP.

BuCor officers and employees complained of discrimination and sent an anonymous letter to President Rodrigo Duterte to air their gripes.

Guevarra earlier said the Department of Justice (DOJ) is closely monitoring the situation at BuCor.

The DOJ has administrative supervision over BuCor.

