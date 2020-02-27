DOJ to investigate VIP treatment of Palaparan at Bilibid

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) will look into reports that former Army General Jovito Palparan has been receiving special treatments at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

In 2018, Palparan was found guilty of kidnapping two UP students. He was meted with a penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Palparan guilty of kidnapping UP students

A month after he was convicted, he was transferred from the military detention facility to Bilibid.

FEATURED STORIES

However, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) said Palparan remains at the Bilbid’s Directorate for Reception and Diagnostics instead of the Maximum Security Compound.

READ: Palparan getting special treatment in the national penitentiary — NUPL

Under the rules, a new inmate has to stay at the Diagnostic Center for 60 days to undergo checkups, counseling and briefing of prison rules and regulations. The new inmate will also be assessed to determine which reformation program he should undergo during his stay. After that, the inmate will then move to the maximum security compound.

“Yes I will look into this allegation,” said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

“It has always been the policy of the DOJ to ensure that all PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) in correctional facilities are treated uniformly, subject to only a few exceptions based on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

He said DOJ Undersecretary Deo Marco, who has supervision over the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), will verify NUPL’s allegations.

The BuCor is an attached agency of the DOJ that operates and maintains prison facilities such as the NBP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ