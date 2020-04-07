DOJ to summon Pimentel next week over quarantine breach

MANILA, Philippines — Prosecutors from the Department of Justice (DOJ) will likely summon Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III next week to answer a complaint filed against him for breaching the enhanced community quarantine.

“We will issue subpoena likely next week,” Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by private lawyer and former law Dean Rico Quicho.

Quicho accused Pimentel of violating Republic Act No. 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events Act of 2018, and other regulations of the Department of Health (DOH) when he escorted his wife to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) despite just being on his 10th day of quarantine for having symptoms of COVID-19. The Senator learned of the result that he tested positive while at MMC. He immediately left the hospital after learning of the result.

The senator later apologized for his actions.

The complaint was received by the DOJ Monday afternoon. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said it was forwarded to Malcontento to assign it to a prosecutor.

Malcontento added that the complaint will be attached to the subpoena that will be sent to the senator.

