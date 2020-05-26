Doja Cat Has Responded To Accusations Of Racism

Doja Cat has taken to Instagram to apologise and respond to recent accusations of racism, following some videos surfacing on Twitter over the weekend.

For context, Doja – a biracial woman – was recently accused of allegedly taking part in alt-right and racist online chat groups. Additionally, a 2015 song of hers re-emerged which allegedly used a racial slur.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended. I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

When speaking of the track, she wrote, “It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me.”

“I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognise that it was a bad decision to use that term in my music.

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously.”

Interestingly enough, merchandise has appeared on Doja Cat’s website that reads phrases like ‘FUCK DOJA CAT’ and ‘YOU GOT FUCKING PLAYED DOJA CAT’. Make of that what you will.

Read Doja Cat’s full Instagram post below.