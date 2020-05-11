Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé Have Made Chart History

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 12, 2020

It is a huge day for women in music – particularly hip-hop – today, as Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have made US chart history.

The Nicki Minaj remix of Doja Cat’s viral smash ‘Say So’ has hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the Beyoncé remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s own viral smash ‘Savage’ has hit #2.

Firstly, this marks the first time that four Black women have held the top two spots on the chart. In addition, it also marks the first time that four female rappers have held the top two spots on the chart, as Beyoncé raps in ‘Savage’.

Surprisingly, this is also Nicki Minaj’s first ever #1 song. She has broken the record for most entries on the chart without a #1, with ‘Say So’ being her 109th. She also holds the record for most chart entries in total among women, and has tied Elvis Presley for fourth-most entries total.

Beyoncé has also made history with her entry as it marks the 24th consecutive year she has made the Billboard charts. Her first entry was as a member of Destiny’s Child with their debut single ‘No, No, No’ in 1997.

Doja and Nicki also join a small group of female rappers to hit #1, which includes Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, Shawnna, Iggy Azalea, Cardi B and Lizzo. Interestingly, ‘Say So’ is also the first all-female collaboration to hit #1 since Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX did it in 2014 with ‘Fancy’.

Stream both ‘Say So (Remix)’ and ‘Savage (Remix)’ below.

