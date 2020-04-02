DOLE Bicol shells out P45.7M in aid for 9,000 displaces workers

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Bicol has released on Thursday P45.7-million worth of financial assistance to over 9,000 displaced workers in Bicol following the temporary closure of hundreds of establishments due to the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine, a health measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Joel Gonzales, DOLE Bicol chief, said the agency began on Thursday releasing P5,000 financial assistance each to 9,144 displaced workers from 541 establishments in Bicol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzales said the financial package released to the first set of affected workers in the region was under the DOLE COVID-19 Adjustment Measure Program (CAMP).

Currently, the number of private establishments that applied for CAMP has reached 5,336. Their applications are being processed.

FEATURED STORIES

At least 425 private establishments have still pending status as they were yet to comply with the needed requirements.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ