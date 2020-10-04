DOLE: Close to 280K OFWs affected by pandemic got cash aid from gov’t

MANILA, Philippines — Close to 280,000 overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, were able to receive cash assistance from the government, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Sunday.

In a statement, DOLE said it disbursed P2.853 billion funds under its Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP), the Labor Department’s assistance for displaced “Land-based and Sea-based Filipino workers” during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of October 2, DOLE had disbursed some P2.853 billion in Akap funds to both on-site and repatriated OFW beneficiaries. Akap has approved 312,974 of the 637,873 applications for assistance that were received by POLOs (Philippine Overseas Labor Offices) and OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) field offices,” read the statement.

FEATURED STORIES

NEWS RELEASE OFW aid continues as DOLE monitors COVID casesThe government is keeping tab of COVID-19 cases across… 由 Department of Labor and Employment – DOLE 發佈於 2020年10月3日 星期六

As of Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 10,549 Filipinos abroad are infected with the coronavirus disease with 793 deaths and 6,750 recoveries.

READ: What’s the DOLE plan for OFWs?

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>