DoLE probes aid anomaly, freezes P59M in 3 Quezon City districts

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is now looking into the alleged widespread irregularities in the implementation of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program in Quezon City.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd disclosed on Tuesday that his office has received reports of alleged illegal disbursement of TUPAD funds for its intended beneficiaries in three of the six congressional districts of Quezon City.

“We received reports [about irregularities in the implementation of the TUPAD program] in Districts 1, 2 and 5,” Bello told The Manila Times.

The report, Bello said, was “alarming” considering the large amount of money involved in the alleged anomaly.

The DoLE was set to distribute the remaining P59 million in cash assistance to TUPAD beneficiaries in Quezon City before the alleged anomalies were exposed.

According to Bello, he has frozen the said program’s remaining funds in Districts 1, 2 and 5, pending results of an ongoing investigation by the labor department.

“As soon as everything has been cleared, we will resume the program in Quezon City,” Bello said.



But Bello refused to divulge the content of the reports nor identify the personalities involved, saying that “we are still validating it”.

Investigations were also simultaneously being done by the Presidential Anti-Graft and Corruption (PACC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Asked about the amount of TUPAD funds disbursed by the DoLE-National Capital Region on the congressional districts, Bello said that he doesn’t have the figures.

The Times tried to reach the office of DoLE-NCR Director Sarah Buena Mirason but she has not responded.

Barangay Holy Spirit Chairman Felicito Valmocina has reported that Quezon City District 2 Rep. Precious Hipolito-Castelo and her husband, Councilor Winston “Winnie” Castelo, were allegedly behind the irregularities in the disbursement of cash aids to TUPAD beneficiaries.

At least 50 TUPAD beneficiaries in Quezon City have filed complaint affidavits to the DoLE in connection with the alleged irregularities in the agency’s emergency employment program for displaced workers.

Valmocian said that hundreds more of TUPAD beneficiaries were expected to file their formal complaints.