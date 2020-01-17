DOLE prompts employers on pay rules for 2 regular holidays on April 9

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded employers to implement holiday pay rules on April 9, which has two regular holidays this year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, DOLE said April 9, 2020, is both Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday.

According to DOLE, employers should strictly adhere to this holiday pay rules for April 9 this year:

If the employee did not work on April 9, they are entitled to “200 percent of their daily wage rate.”

If the employee will report to work on April 9, they are entitled to “300 percent of their daily wage rate.”

Because Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday fall in one day…

Maundy Thursday is the fifth day of Holy Week, in which Catholics commemorate the traditional “washing of the feet” during the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Meanwhile, Araw ng Kagitingan is a national holiday that honors the courage of Filipino and American troops who fought Japanese soldiers during World War II.

