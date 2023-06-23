DOLE reminds employers of Eid’l Adha pay rules

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday reminded employers of the correct payment of salary during Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, on June 28 after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared the day a regular holiday.

According to DOLE, through Labor Advisory No. 13 series of 2023, employees who worked during Eid’l Adha shall be entitled to 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

If an employee’s rest day falls on June 28 but chooses to work, he is entitled to an additional 30 percent of his basic wage on top of the 200 percent.

All employees working excess hours (overtime) are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

Meanwhile, employees who do not report to work during the holiday will still be entitled to 100 percent of their basic pay.

