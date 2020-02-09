Dole resumes labor inspections

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) has resumed its special inspection of establishments employing foreign nationals by deploying anew over 300 labor inspectors in key areas to inspect and verify the legitimacy of their employment of foreigners.

In Administrative Order No. 46, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III sent out 323 Labor and Employment Officers (LEOs) to conduct verification inspection of establishments, including Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, across the country until June 30 this year.

Bello issued the order last Jan. 31.

The LEOs were joined by one regular labor inspector who serves as a team leader to supervise the conduct of verification inspection.

Bello also directed the regional directors to authorize the verification/inspection of identified establishments and workplaces.

In Luzon, 87 inspectors were dispatched in the National Capital Region, 11 in the Cordillera Administrative Region, 11 in the Ilocos region, 14 in Cagayan Valley, 37 in Central Luzon, 32 in Calabarzon, 12 in Mimaropa, and 12 in the Bicol region.

Meanwhile, 11 LEOs will conduct the inspection in Western Visayas, 22 LEOs in Central Visayas, and 12 LEOs in Eastern Visayas.

In Mindanao, 12 labor inspectors were given authority to conduct verification inspection in Zamboanga Peninsula, 17 in Northern Mindanao, 12 in the Davao region, 11 in Soccsksargen, and 10 in Caraga.

During the inspection, the LEOs will ascertain the legitimacy of the company as shown by the business permit and the Securities and Exchange Commission registration and verify the roster of local employees and the foreign national/s actually working at the time of inspection.

The inspectors will also check the list of Alien Employment Permit applicants if there are any, and the company representative should certify that they are indeed hiring the foreign nationals.

