DOLE to monitor implementation of 100 percent wage hike for kasambahay in Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Eastern Visayas will keep track of implementation of the wage increase for the region’s house helpers, or kasambahay, as the new wage rate took effect last Jan. 1

The wage rate for domestic helps in the region more than doubled for those in cities and first class towns (P4.500 per month) and increased by 100 percent for those working in second to sixth class towns (P4,000 per month).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board increased the wage rate through an order last Nov. 25.

Norma Rae Costimiano, DOLE regional information officer, said the DOLE regional office will monitor employers for compliance.

FEATURED STORIES

“We would like to remind all the employers to really comply with the new wage order,” said Costimiano.

“Noncompliant employers will be made to pay their workers their due,” she said.

Costimiano said complaints for violation of the wage order may be filed at the DOLE regional office.

“These rules are prescribed by law and our workers deserve it,” she said.

Analyn, 26, and a kasambahay for three years now, said she was surprised when she learned that her monthly wage was supposed to increase.

“Really? I am not aware that we kasambahay are to receive a higher monthly pay this year,” she said.

“What I am receiving is the same amount since I started my work with my employers,” said Analyn who declined to give her surname.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited by TSB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ