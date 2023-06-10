DOLE to open foreign job opportunities during Independence Day in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY — More than 9,000 local and foreign employment will be open to job seekers at the 2023 Kalayaan Job Fair at SM City Bacolod on Philippine Independence Day, Monday, June 12.

There will be 51 companies offering 8,021 local jobs and 1,213 overseas jobs will also be available, said Regional Director Sixto Rodriguez Jr. of the Department of Labor and Employment on Friday, June 9.

Some firms may hire applicants on the spot, he said.

Job applicants can check out the list of job vacancies and pre-register at bit.ly/2023KalayaanJobFair or visit the DOLE NOFO Facebook page.

Rodriguez said other government agencies will also provide on-site services to assist applicants in their pre-employment requirements.

The National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Postal Corp., Department of Foreign Affairs, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Department of Trade and Industry, and the Philippine Statistics Authority are among the agencies that will set up help desks.

