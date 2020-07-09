DOLE yet to get DBM nod on extra fund request for OFW subsidy

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has yet to approve the request of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for additional funds to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOLE earlier revealed it was seeking an additional P2.5 billion to assist more OFWs displaced by the health crisis under its Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong, or AKAP program.

In a televised press briefing, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said DBM has yet to act on their request but he expressed confidence that President Rodrigo Duterte will support the supplementary fund.

“Sa ngayon, wala pang action on our request pero we are confident that the President knowing his bias for OFWs, hindi matatanggihan ng ating Pangulo ang mga OFWs,” Bello said.

The government had given DOLE P2.5 billion for its AKAP program which provides displaced OFWs emergency cash aid of P10,000 to help tide them over the health crisis.

