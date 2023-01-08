Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry and Cyndi Lauper Are Releasing a New Song Together This Month

Dolly Parton, Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and more will appear on a new single recorded for the soundtrack for upcoming film 80 for Brady.

The song, titled ‘Gonna Be You’, was written by Diane Warren and also features vocals from Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle. It’s set to arrive on Friday, 20th January, a couple of weeks before the film arrives on the big screen early next month.

80 for Brady Arrives in Cinemas Early Next Month

[embedded content]

Set to arrive in Australian cinemas on Thursday, 2nd February, 80 for Brady follows four friends – Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field – as they make their way to Houston to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl match between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The film was produced by Brady himself.

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren said of the upcoming song in a press release. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!!”

Last month, Parton – who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year – shared details about her much-anticipated forthcoming rock album. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that the album will be called Rockstars and arrive in the second half of 2023.

According to Parton herself, the album will feature covers of songs by Prince, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. “I always thought I might want to do a rock record… and I thought if I’m ever gonna do it, now’s the time,” she told Fallon.

Lauper, meanwhile, is headed to Australia in March this year for a tour alongside Rod Stewart. Shows will take place in arenas in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney plus wineries in Geelong, Mount Cotton, the Hunter Valley and more. Find dates and details here.

