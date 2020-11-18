Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million To Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Dolly Parton, turns out, might very literally save us all, as she had donated a staggering $1 million USD to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The same vaccine made headlines earlier this week after early trials showed a 95% success rate. 95!

As reported by The Guardian, Parton had pledged the massive donation back in April. On social media, the country music legend said, “My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards that research of the coronavirus for a cure.

“I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

Now, that donation has helped deliver a slight glimmer of hope for a vaccine against a virus that has completely upended our way of life in 2020.

Moderna, who are currently applying is for Emergency Use Authorization with the US Food and Drug Administration, believe they could have 1 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of next year.

This Christmas, be sure to spare some thanks to our lord and saviour, Dolly Parton.