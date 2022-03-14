Dolly Parton Says No To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Last month, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced its 17 nominees for the class of 2022. Among them was country superstar Dolly Parton, who has put out a statement turning down the nomination.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Parton wrote, “I don’t feel that I have earned the right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so must respectfully bow out.”

Parton apparently doesn’t consider her masterful body of work, including hits ‘9 to 5’, ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, to be sufficiently rocking enough. But the nomination could galvanise her to create a rock’n’roll album in future.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy,” Parton wrote. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

She says her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, would approve. “My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

The remaining 16 nominees are: Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon and Dionne Warwick.

Inductees will be announced in May. Fans can vote for five artists daily until 29th April.

[embedded content]