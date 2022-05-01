Dolly Parton Says She’d “Gracefully” Accept Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

In February, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced 17 nominees for the class of 2022. The shortlist included country superstar Dolly Parton, who promptly released a statement announcing her intention to “respectfully bow out” of consideration.

Despite Parton’s misgivings, the Rock Hall stated that Parton would remain eligible for induction. Fan voting for this year’s induction closed on Friday, 29th April. Parton finished with the fifth most votes behind Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics.

Parton spoke to NPR’s Morning Edition this week, where she explained that she’d “accept gracefully” if inducted. “I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote,” she said.

In her initial statement back in February, Parton wrote, “I don’t feel that I have earned the right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me.” In the NPR interview, Parton elaborated on this sentiment.

“It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognised, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist.”

Details of the 2022 induction ceremony are to be announced. Six artists were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021: Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. Find the complete list of 2022 nominees below.

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Devo

Duran Duran

Dolly Parton

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Lionel Richie

A Tribe Called Quest

Rage Against the Machine

Carly Simon

Dionne Warwick

[embedded content]