Dolly Parton’s New Rock Album Will Feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks & More

Dolly Parton isn’t half-arsing her foray into rock music. After promising us a rock album following her controversial induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, the iconic muso has now unveiled some details about the forthcoming LP… and we can confirm it’s packing some truly blockbuster cameos.

Among the list of collaborators to feature on Dolly’s debut rock record, we have ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, who’ve all apparently already recorded their contributions.

“We got a lot of great artists, iconic singers that will be on with us,” Dolly told US daytime TV talk show The View. “I’m even going to have Cher on, I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together…”

She also revealed that P!nk and Brandi Carlisle would feature on the LP on a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.’

The country music icon has also previously said she wants to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page on the LP as well, but whether or not that will happen remains to be seen.

The promise of Dolly’s rock album came after she gracefully accepted her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, after first declining the honour on the premise that she didn’t make rock ‘n’ roll music.

But before we get the star-studded LP, Dolly will be releasing another blockbuster collab this week, teaming up with Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry for a song called ‘Gonna Be You’ off the soundtrack to the movie 80 For Brady.

