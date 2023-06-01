Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado Team Up for New Single ‘Eat Your Man’

Melbourne producer Dom Dolla has teamed up with Nelly Furtado for a new single called ‘Eat Your Man’. The single has been teased across socials for a few weeks now, and apparently came about after the two met at Beyond The Valley Festival and linked up on stage to perform ‘Glue’ and ‘Say It Right’.

“Nelly first reached out to me after we were both booked to play Beyond The Valley Festival,” Dom explains in a statement. “She’d discovered my music not long before and was into what she heard. We immediately hit it off.”

Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado: ‘Eat Your Man’

[embedded content]

Furtado told Dom she was looking to write some new music and wanted his help as a producer. “After a few days of writing she mentioned she would love to work on a club record together, and we began to put some ideas down,” the producer said. “Not long after, ‘Eat Your Man’ was born.”

Furtado says her meeting Dom is an “absolute blessing”, and the two have a “real creative synergy”. “We hear music in a similar way and I am super inspired by his live shows,” said Furtado. “He’s reminded me how much fun music can be and for that I am grateful.”

The single arrives two weeks after Dom Dolla – real name Dom Matheson – set a record for the fastest-selling show in the Sidney Myer Music Bowl’s history. The producer announced a single show at the venue in December, but due to pre-sale demand quickly added another, and both shows reportedly sold out in minutes.

The producer’s last single was ‘Rhyme Dust’, his viral track with Detroit selector MK.

Dom Dolla Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday, 15th December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16th December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Further Reading

Dom Dolla Releases Emotional Video After Selling Out Two Shows at Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Dom Dolla Announces Headline Show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Dom Dolla and MK Are Releasing Viral Hit ‘Rhyme Dust’ This Week