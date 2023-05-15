Dom Dolla Announces Headline Show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Melbourne producer Dom Dolla has announced his biggest hometown headline show ever at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl later this year. The ‘Rhyme Dust’ hitmaker will take over the venue on Saturday, 16th December.

The producer has a busy schedule over the next few months, with sets at EDC, Lollapalooza, Veld Music Festival, Osheaga, Leeds Festival, and Tomorrowland locked in.

Dom Dolla x MK: ‘Rhyme Dust’

[embedded content]

“I’ve dreamt about hosting a show at the bowl since I was DJing in my bedroom,” Dom Dolla – real name Dom Matheson – wrote in a statement about the Bowl show.

“I’ve lost count of the amount of huge shows and festivals I’ve attended there over the years growing up in Melbourne. I never thought something like this would really be possible, this really is a dream come true and I can’t wait to show you what we have in store for it. I’M COMIN’ HOME!”

Dom Dolla’s currently riding the wave of the success of ‘Rhyme Dust’, his collaboration with Detroit producer MK that was being teased for months before its release. It was initially intended to be released midway through 2023, but its viral popularity on TikTok pushed it up the schedule.

“All of a sudden the amount of hype and demand for the record to be released immediately was intense,” Dom said in a video on Tiktok around its release. “It was Christmas time, the record label was closed, everyone had gone home to see their families, me and MK are touring, respectively on different sides of the planet… We basically had to go back and re-negotiate our release schedules.”

Dom Dolla Sidney Myer Music Bowl Show

Saturday, 16th December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 18th May at 12pm AEST via Untitled Group. You can register for pre-sale access here.

