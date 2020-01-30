Dom Dolla Has Announced A Massive National Tour For This May

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 30, 2020
Much buzzed-about Aussie producer Dom Dolla will perform some of his biggest local venues to date this May.
The house sensation will be bringing the beats to Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Friday, 1st May before heading to Centenary Warehouse in Perth, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney and wrapping up at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane.
The announcement comes fresh off a pretty stellar 2019 for Mr. Dolla – single ‘Take It’ scored him an ARIA nom while ‘San Frandisco’ earned him his debut slot in the Hottest 100 at #33 over the weekend.
“I couldn’t be more excited to step up the show for Australia,” he says about the upcoming dates.
“You have supported me since day one and it means the world to be able to perform at such world-class venues like these around the country. I can’t wait to join you all for a disco. Let’s do this.”
Check out tour dates below. Pre-sale tickets go ons sale Wednesday, 5th February before general release the following day.
[embedded content]
Dom Dolla National Tour 2020
Friday, 1st May
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Audience Republic
Saturday, 2nd May
Centenary Warehouse, Perth
Tickets: Audience Republic
Friday, 8th May
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Tickets: Audience Republic
Saturday, 9th May
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Audience Republic