Dom Dolla Releases Emotional Video After Selling Out Two Shows at Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Dom Dolla has shared an emotional video across social media thanking fans after he sold out two shows at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in minutes. The producer had announced a single show at the venue earlier this week, but quickly added a date due to the overwhelming demand for pre-sale tickets.

In the Instagram video, the producer – real name Dom Matheson – expresses complete disbelief at the news while backstage with his team, pacing and repeatedly saying he has goosebumps. After the news of the first show selling out, Matheson called his mum.

At one stage, someone in Matheson’s team reveals that he now holds the record for the fastest-selling show in the Sidney Myer Music Bowl’s history. “I can’t breathe, this is fucked,” Matheson says, before pacing and taking his shoes off and putting them on again.

After the news of the second show selling out, Matheson’s response is simply, “What the fuck?”

“Childhood dream unlocked,” Matheson wrote in the Instagram caption. “20+ thousand tickets… two bowls sold out in a matter of minutes. Fastest the venue has ever sold out since it opened in 1959. Mind. Blown. Life is a dream right now. THANK YOU!!”

Over the last few years Dom Dolla has risen to become one of the country’s biggest dance exports, and his latest single ‘Rhyme Dust‘ – a collab with Detroit producer MK – has become a huge viral success.

Dom Dolla Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday, 15th December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16th December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Further Reading

Dom Dolla Announces Headline Show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Dom Dolla and MK Are Releasing Viral Hit ‘Rhyme Dust’ This Week

Beyond the Valley 2022/23 Review – An All-Star Lineup and a Logistical Learning Curve