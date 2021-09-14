Domagoso brands as ‘fake news’ online posts against Visayans, Mindanaoans

MANILA City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso clarified that quote cards circulating online stating that individuals from the regions of Visayas and Mindanao will not be able to enter Manila, are false.

In a statement, Domagoso said that the city will not turn away any Filipino especially in the time of need.

“Hinding hindi po natin yan magagawa sa ating kapwa Pilipino, lalo na ngayong panahon na kailangan ng pagmamalasakit sa isa’t isa (We will never be able to do this to our fellow Filipinos especially now that we need to take care of each other),” the local chief executive said.

The mayor was referring to two quote cards–photos bearing a person’s face with a quote of what they said– that were posted online.

One of the false quote cards stated, “Basta from Visayas and Mindanao hindi pwede papasukin sa Maynila (If a person is from Visayas or Mindanao, they will not be allowed to enter Manila”.

Domagoso asked the public to not believe in “fake news” for those are just made up stories.

“Huwag po tayo magpalinlang sa mga fake news na lumalabas ngayon sa social media (Let’s not fall into fake news that are circulating in social media). Ito po ay gawa-gawa lamang (These are only made up),” he said.



The mayor said that the City of Manila gave drugs used for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) such as Tocilizumab and Remdesivir to different parts of the country, including Visayas and Mindanao.