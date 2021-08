MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso was discharged early Wednesday from Sta. Ana Hospital where he had been confined due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

During his bout with Covid-19, the local chief executive experienced mild Covid-19 symptoms such as slight coughs, colds, and body pains.

Domagoso also reported loss of smell and taste during his confinement.

He was brought to the hospital after testing positive for the virus on August 15.