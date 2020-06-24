Domagoso leads groundbreaking of new Ospital ng Maynila on city’s 499th anniversary

MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 10-storey Ospital ng Maynila to mark the 499th founding anniversary of the city.

“No matter how good our healthcare workers are, the delivering of service will be hard if we have limited infrastructure, that’s why I don’t mind investing billions for healthcare infrastructure,” said Domagoso in a speech before the event at the Ospital ng Maynila Compound in Malate at about 9 a.m.

The P2.3 billion project is part of Domagoso’s 10-year infrastructure plan for the city.

When finished, the 10-storey building with an area of 29,951 sq. meters can accommodate up to 384 beds, along with 12 intensive care units and 20 private bedrooms.

There are also three-storey parking buildings and a helipad.

Once finished, the old Ospital ng Maynila will serve as a building for the College of Medicine for the Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila.